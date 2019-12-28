Editor's Note: The following stories are the Top 10 hard news stories for the year 2019, as voted on by the staff of the Livingston Parish News. They will run two per day, with No. 2 and No. 1 coming by themselves on January 1st and 2nd, respectively.
The following stories and series were 'Honorable Mentions:'
- Mosquito Abatement proposals fail
- United Way says 27% of Livingston Parish is employed, but can't afford basic necessities, 13% live in poverty
- School system gets $80 million in improved real estate at no cost
- 3,000 homes sell in 2019
- Premier Concrete tries to skirt permitting process
- Parish fights on dirt fill ordinance, passes freeboard
- Assessor's race shows division in Livingston Parish
- State senate race gets nasty
- Hurricane Barry fizzles, but early flooding forecast shows Livingston Parish still concerned
- Walker hosts special drainage town hall
- Sheriff announces plan for $8 million training facility
“I need to be the voice of Livingston Parish public schools.”
Joe Murphy brought up that point to the Livingston Parish School Board during his interview on April 15 for the superintendent’s job. And when schoolchildren return from their Easter break on Monday, April 29, he will have a chance to show it as their new superintendent.
“We have an excellent school system and excellent people in our school system, so I know I can lean on all those people in order for us to get through this transition and it will happen and happen seamlessly,” Murphy said after the board’s decision on April 18 to elevate him from assistant superintendent.
“You know the great thing about that is they won’t have a clue about me,” Murphy said of the students, “because of the great people we have at our schools.
“We’re actually finishing up testing in our schools, so that is a huge priority right now.”
“I need to get out to those schools, and I need to let them see my face as superintendent, so they know who I am and don’t need to worry about me.
“We have great teachers. We have great custodians. We have great bus drivers. All those people support our children,” Murphy said.
It took two votes for the School Board to decide on the successor to retiring Superintendent Rick Wentzel. The vote was done by paper ballot handed out by board President Buddy Mincey Jr., who said each board member had to sign his or her ballot.
It took less than two minutes to make their decisions after spending seven hours interviewing five candidates on April 15. The results were read aloud.
The first vote was four for Murphy, four for Jody Purvis, supervisor of high school curriculum, and one for Bruce Chaffin, human resources supervisor.
Voting for Murphy were: Jan Benton, Bradley Harris, David “Bo” Graham and Mincey. Voting for Purvis were: Brad Sharp, Kellee Hennessey Dickinson, Jeff Cox and Devin Gregoire.
Murphy has faced a tumultuous first six months to his tenure, but also some successes.
Those successes include the final announcements, and beginning of construction, for two new Denham Springs area campuses that account for nearly $80 million in improved real estate at no cost to the system. Livingston Parish Public Schools have also experienced score increases across the board.
However, the Dennis and Cynthia Perkins saga has marred the system in some controversy, with specific regard to 'tainted cupcakes' that were brought to a school. Cynthia was a teacher at Westside Junior High.
The system also came under scrutiny when, during election season, media services consultant Delia Taylor was not in compliance with state law to perform media services for her husband's campaign. It was determined that the system was doing nothing illegal by utilizing Taylor Media Services, and Taylor has since come into compliance with state law.
Murphy oversees a system that is the largest employer in Livingston Parish, as well as the owner of the most improved real estate in the parish with 46 school sites.
