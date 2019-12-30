Editor's Note: The following stories are the Top 10 hard news stories for the year 2019, as voted on by the staff of the Livingston Parish News. They will run two per day, with No. 2 and No. 1 coming by themselves on January 1st and 2nd, respectively.
No. 10 - Joe Murphy hired as superintendent
No. 9 - Early voting smashes previous records
No. 8 - Denham Springs demolishes 'Wet' City Hall, purchases and remodels Capitol One
No. 7 - Litter affects drainage, and Livingston Parish has a litter problem
No. 6 - Parish adopts 2013 Master Plan; sets sights on zoning and drainage
The following stories and series were 'Honorable Mentions:'
- Mosquito Abatement proposals fail
- United Way says 27% of Livingston Parish is employed, but can't afford basic necessities; 13% live in poverty
- School system gets $80 million in improved real estate at no cost
- 3,000 homes sell in 2019
- Premier Concrete tries to skirt permitting process
- Parish fights on dirt fill ordinance, passes freeboard
- Assessor's race shows division in Livingston Parish
- State senate race gets nasty
- Hurricane Barry fizzles, but early flooding forecast shows Livingston Parish still concerned
- Walker hosts special drainage town hall
- Sheriff announces plan for $8 million training facility
Property occupied by John Schneider Studios in Holden sold for $385,000 earlier this year at auction, two months after seizure from the Livingston Sheriff’s Office.
Paul Ferachi, owner of Capital City Produce, offered the high bid at the auction in the jury holding room at the Livingston Parish Courthouse.
“I figured there was a good story behind the property, I saw the story on the news about it, and figured it was be a nice property to have,” Ferachi said. “It was right there on the river, and after talking with John, hopefully we’re going to be able to work out something on the property in which he still has access to the property as well as myself.
“At the end of the day, it may be a win-win for the both of us,” he said.
Bidding started at $262,000 and ballooned to the final price after 26 bids. Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office seized the property after Schneider defaulted on a $242,000 mortgage from First Guaranty Bank of Hammond.
Ferachi said he has never been to the property, which was once occupied by Camp Singing Waters, along the Tickfaw River.
