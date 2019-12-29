Editor's Note: The following stories are the Top 10 hard news stories for the year 2019, as voted on by the staff of the Livingston Parish News. They will run two per day, with No. 2 and No. 1 coming by themselves on January 1st and 2nd, respectively.
No. 10 - Joe Murphy hired as superintendent
No. 9 - Early voting smashes previous records
No. 8 - Denham Springs demolishes 'Wet' City Hall, purchases and remodels Capitol One
The following stories and series were 'Honorable Mentions:'
- Mosquito Abatement proposals fail
- United Way says 27% of Livingston Parish is employed, but can't afford basic necessities, 13% live in poverty
- School system gets $80 million in improved real estate at no cost
- 3,000 homes sell in 2019
- Premier Concrete tries to skirt permitting process
- Parish fights on dirt fill ordinance, passes freeboard
- Assessor's race shows division in Livingston Parish
- State senate race gets nasty
- Hurricane Barry fizzles, but early flooding forecast shows Livingston Parish still concerned
- Walker hosts special drainage town hall
- Sheriff announces plan for $8 million training facility
During the 2019 summer, several flash storms came through the area – dropping an amount of water, in such a short time-span, to make them 500-1000 year events. Water would pool up in places that once never saw so much as a stream of water heading for a storm drain, and other places would be three times worse than normal.
Questions came after – why so much rain? And why is everything backing up so quickly?
The more intense weather is attributable to a shifting climate, at least according to Jay Grymes of Channel 9 who spoke to Walker residents over the summer as part of a ‘community forum’ on drainage. Engineer Kresten Brown, at the same meeting, informed the public that many drainage implements currently in use for Livingston Parish just weren’t designed to handle that level of water in that amount of time.
But, there was also another impactful piece of the puzzle that, until Denham Springs Mayor Gerard Landry brought light to it in May, wasn’t being discussed – trash.
According to Landry, the city was constantly pulling trash, litter, and debris from storm drains. In some instances, popped kiddy pools were dragged out after creating an artificial barrier – even boxes would get sucked into culverts, blocking all water flow.
The issue was also being felt in Walker, the parish, and even state right-of-ways. Government alone couldn’t handle the trash by themselves.
A grassroots effort by Watson resident Rachel Deaton went into the Amite River to help pull out trash - and they found plenty. The Amite also blocks up at bridges in the French Settlement, Maurepas, and Killian areas.
The Livingston Parish Chamber of Commerce also put together a large trash collection event on Nov. 16 to try and assist local government, and also holds a ‘Pick up 10 pieces of trash on the 10th’ of each month.
