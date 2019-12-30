Editor's Note: The following stories are the Top 10 hard news stories for the year 2019, as voted on by the staff of the Livingston Parish News. They will run two per day, with No. 2 and No. 1 coming by themselves on January 1st and 2nd, respectively.
No. 10 - Joe Murphy hired as superintendent
No. 9 - Early voting smashes previous records
No. 8 - Denham Springs demolishes 'Wet' City Hall, purchases and remodels Capitol One
No. 7 - Litter affects drainage, and Livingston Parish has a litter problem
The following stories and series were 'Honorable Mentions:'
- Mosquito Abatement proposals fail
- United Way says 27% of Livingston Parish is employed, but can't afford basic necessities; 13% live in poverty
- School system gets $80 million in improved real estate at no cost
- 3,000 homes sell in 2019
- Premier Concrete tries to skirt permitting process
- Parish fights on dirt fill ordinance, passes freeboard
- Assessor's race shows division in Livingston Parish
- State senate race gets nasty
- Hurricane Barry fizzles, but early flooding forecast shows Livingston Parish still concerned
- Walker hosts special drainage town hall
- Sheriff announces plan for $8 million training facility
It was a surprise move by the parish council, but one that put a smile on Parish Councilman Tracy Girlinghouse’s face (District 7).
The board unanimously approved the 2013 version of the parish’s Master Plan in late September, bringing in the first steps toward a big focus parish wide - stopping over development through zoning.
In December the council approved grant match funding for the 2020 budget to update the plan to current standards for land use (or zoning) to help the council and parish itself have more control over development.
The parish approved 19 new subdivisions in 2018 and 2019 combined, with a total of over 3,000 lots coming through those developments.
However, Parish Council Attorney Chris Moody warned the council that they had already tried to stop development in the past and been sued, and recommended against any course of action that would stop development until zoning was in place.
Currently, the council cannot act on any development if they require no waivers and meet the requirements of the drainage and traffic impact study.
The master plan also includes sections on:
- Wastewater
- Transportation
- Drainage
- Domestic water provision
- Emergency preparation
- Coastal management
While the 2020 budget also includes a grant match to update the master drainage plan (wastewater), the board will attempt to move into the other sections of the plan later.
Initially, the plan died in 2013 on a 4-4 vote and was never discussed again.
