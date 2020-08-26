A tornado warning has been issued for parts of northern Livingston Parish, according to the National Weather Service (MWS).
The warning is issued for areas north of Albany and north of Livingston.
11:30am: A tornado warning has been issued for areas north of Albany and north of Livingston, LA. Take cover now if you are in the location of the warning. #lawx #mswx pic.twitter.com/r3Bnpo8QSE— NWS New Orleans (@NWSNewOrleans) August 26, 2020
"Take cover now if you are in the location of the warning," NWS-New Orleans tweeted Wednesday morning.
Weather experts have said tornadoes are expected with the arrival of Hurricane Laura, which is near Category 4 level strength as it continues moving toward the Louisiana coast.
