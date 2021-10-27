A tornado watch is in effect for southeast Louisiana, including Livingston Parish, until 10 p.m. Wednesday as a strong storm system moves into the area, according to the National Weather Service.
People in the exposure area — which spans south Louisiana and Mississippi and 3.3 millions residents — are told to prepare for tornadoes, marble-sized hail, and scattered gusts up to 70 mph, the National Weather Service in New Orleans tweeted Wednesday afternoon.
SPC has expanded the enhanced risk coverage, covering SE LA and most of coastal MS. The hazards are still damaging winds, heavy rain, and isolated tornadoes. Please remain vigilant and have multiple ways to receive weather information. #mswx #lawx pic.twitter.com/Khf4FZr78z— NWS New Orleans (@NWSNewOrleans) October 27, 2021
Forecasters said the enhanced risk for severe weather is likely to come between 2-11 p.m. Some areas may receive up to 3 inches of rainfall, though locally higher amounts are possible.
“The hazards are still damaging winds, heavy rain, and isolated tornadoes,” weather officials said in a tweet. “Please remain vigilant and have multiple ways to receive weather information.”
