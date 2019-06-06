The extreme weather Thursday morning didn't just bring a deluge of rain - there was a tornado in Livingston Parish as well.
Areas in southern Livingston Parish, specifically Colyell and South Satsuma Road, were battered with a tornado, rain, and high winds between 9 a.m. and 10 a.m. Thursday morning.
Many trees were downed causing damage to property, homes, and streets. Power has been knocked out for most residents. Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office deputies are on scene, and no injuries have been reported.
The National Weather Service has reported that the extreme weather has moved out of the area.
If you are having issues with damage, flooding, or need help, contact Emergency Services through the parish at 225-686-3066 or email eoc@lpgov.com
