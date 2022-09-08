The Town of Killian Water Department will soon get a $300,000 upgrade.
In a recent meeting, the Livingston Parish Council approved a resolution authorizing federal funds to be used for “desperately needed” water line improvements in Killian.
Mark Harrell, director of the Livingston Parish Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness (LOHSEP), presented the resolution to the council on Aug. 25. In a summary of the proposal, the grants department called the project “an emergency need” due to the current condition of the existing water lines, which were described as “exposed and substandard.”
Funds are being provided through the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA), Harrell told council members. The project comes at a price tag of $310,000.
“I’m asking for a resolution to support the Town of Killian in the use of ARPA funds to do some corrective action on water lines that is desperately needed,” Harrell said.
Town of Killian Mayor Kenny Bayhi, who attended the meeting, told The News that the project will affect around 100 homes on Austin and Mitchell streets off of Highway 22, less than two miles south of Highway 444.
Bayhi said the existing 2-inch water lines will be replaced with 6-inch water lines, which will increase water pressure and also allow the town to add fire hydrants in the future.
“It could very easily lower their fire insurance and help us in other ways because right now, we have to bring water to those situations in a time of emergency,” Bayhi said. “They’ll now have water there in case something happens.”
Construction is expected to begin in November and end before the end of the year.
“It’s needed an update for quite some time, and the parish was gracious enough to help us and understood our situation enough to do it and how long it’s been needed,” Bayhi said.
Securing the federal grant wasn’t the only win for Killian this summer: In July, the Louisiana Economic Development recognized Killian as the state’s newest Louisiana Development Ready Community.
Killian became the first Livingston Parish town to receive the honor, Bayhi said in a statement at the time.
The Louisiana Development Ready Communities program helps participants become more competitive for new investment and jobs by guiding selected communities through the process of creating and implementing a strategic economic development plan, according to LED.
By following its plan for multiple years, participants can leverage local assets and address unique challenges to empower business growth in their communities.
The town administration, tourism partners, and community leaders from Killian were all part of the team that helped secure the LDRC designation. Through community surveys, multiple town hall and committee meetings, the team “identified strengths and opportunities for additional growth, all directed at positioning the town for enhanced strategic economic growth,” LED said.
Bayhi, who was appointed mayor in March, said Killian will “remain focused on its country values and way of life, while moving into an exciting time.” He noted that the town’s tourism appeal — based on “scenic rivers and abundant nature” — will be a driving force for the town “for generations to come.”
The town also unveiled an updated website over the summer that Bayhi said will help people “learn more about our town.”
“We have a luxury right now that a lot of people don’t have: Our canvas is pretty bright,” Bayhi said. “We have the largest land mass in the parish and the smallest town. It’s a pretty unique situation where we can grow responsibly to what the community wants and how they want it to grow.
“But we have infrastructure issues, like every town does, and we’re gonna address those issues responsibly and get them fixed. It’s gonna be a fun time to be in Killian because we have some really good people who know what they’re doing.”
