A new location, but the same celebration.
The Town of Livingston will host its annual Independence Day party in a new spot on Saturday, July 3.
Festivities will begin at 4 p.m. at Sartwell Memorial Park, located at 29405 S. Range Road in Livingston. There will be food, games, and music by Bayou Honey, a popular south Louisiana band that plays a variety of country and rock.
The evening will conclude with a fireworks display scheduled to launch at dark.
Everything is free of charge.
“Live music, food, kickball tournament, sack races, watermelon eating contests, corn hole, and so much more,” the town announced via social media. “End the night with the best firework display around, lighting up our town sky.”
The festivities will start with a kickball tournament that is tentatively scheduled for 3 p.m. teams of 10-12 players have until Wednesday, June 30, to register. In order to participate, teams must have 10-12 players, with a minimum of three females (ages 13 and up) and a minimum of three children (ages 12 and under).
Teams can register online (click here) or stop by the Livingston Town Hall to fill out a registration form.
Anyone with questions can call at (225) 686-7153.
