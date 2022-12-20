Town of Livingston police arrest the Grinch in humorous video

Local authorities have apprehended the most notorious holiday criminal in history.
This week, the Town of Livingston Police Department put together a humorous video showing the arrest of the Grinch, the infamous Christmas-time villain who has spent his life trying to disrupt the holiday season.
In the 3-minute video — titled “How The Grinch Did Not Steal Christmas in the Town of Livingston” — police officers were seen responding to a call at Hill’s Equipment in Livingston late Monday morning. Once inside, they found the green, mean-tempered rule-breaker sitting atop a brand-new lawnmower.
Body camera footage showed officers taking the Grinch off of the lawnmower and placing him in handcuffs. According to authorities, no property was damaged and nobody was hurt in the arrest.
Arresting officers were Chief Randy Dufrene and Lt. Blain Herring.
“You’re not gonna be ruining Christmas no more,” Herring said.
The Grinch was described as a 6-foot-2-inch green male who hails from Mount Crumpit, located to the north of Whoville. The Grinch, who didn’t have a valid driver’s license, was wanted on the following active warrants, according to authorities:
-- 4,326 counts of impersonating Santa Claus
-- 3,454 counts of unauthorized entry by chimney
-- 7,413 of cruelty to animals, specifically his dog Max
-- 32,546 counts of attempting to steal Christmas
“We want to wish everybody a Merry Christmas and happy New Year, from our police department to your family,” Dufrene said at the end of the video. “We got the Grinch under control, and he won’t be bothering anyone.”
