Interstate-12 in Livingston has fully reopened after multiple wrecks Thursday resulted in reported injuries and lengthy traffic delays, according to authorities.
In a statement, Town of Livingston police officials said officers responded to a crash on I-12 eastbound near mile marker 19 around 9:40 a.m. The interstate was temporarily closed on the eastbound side to allow first responders to assist all drivers and occupants safely, according to officials.
At 10:20 a.m., the police department received word of a second crash — this one on I-12 westbound near mile marker 22. Like the first crash, the interstate was temporarily closed following the crash, this time to allow for vehicle recovery.
Both crashes are under investigation, and the police department didn’t immediately provide any other details.
Multiple media outlets reported that around a dozen people were injured in the first crash.
“Again thank you to all who helped with these crashes and if you were traveling on I-12 during this time thank you for your patience,” the police department said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.