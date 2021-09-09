The Town of Livingston will postpone the disconnection of services for unpaid bills that were due Aug. 25 as the town continues to reel from Hurricane Ida.
Mayor Jonathan "JT" Taylor made the announcement in a letter to residents Thursday, adding that these accounts also will not accumulate penalties during the period of postponement.
In the letter, Taylor said utility bills due Sept. 25 "may also be subject to penalty postponement due to the disruption of mail services caused by the storm."
Taylor said the town anticipates the disconnection of services to resume on Oct. 1, adding that, "We will keep you informed on any changes that may occur with our utility billing."
Though the town is currently waiving penalties and postponing disconnections, Taylor urged customers to pay their bills "to avoid disconnections and penalties once they resume."
Below is the letter from Taylor, which can also be read by clicking here:
"Should you have any questions, you can call our office at (225) 686-7153."
