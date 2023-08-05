Jaden Bardales took full advantage of his opportunity at the AAU Junior Olympics.
Because of it, he’s coming back to Walker with a silver medal.
Bardales, who competed for Trojan Elite, finished second in the men’s 17-18-year-old 100-meter dash final in an unofficial time of 10.82 seconds Saturday in Des Moines, Iowa.
Don’t get Bardales wrong – he realizes what he accomplished – but even after winning silver, he’s still a competitor.
“I’m really excited,” he said. “I’m happy about it. Not satisfied, but it’s a good opportunity. I’m pretty happy with the results.”
“I could have got first,” he said with a laugh.
Robert Jackson, one of Bardales’ coaches with Trojan Elite, praised Bardales’ effort at the event, which was held at Drake University.
“He was able to accomplish something that I don’t think he ever even dreamed about doing,” Jackson said. “Just to get to the Junior Olympics was an accomplishment, and to become an All-American and get a silver medal, he’s going to ride that high for a long time.”
Jackson and Bardales said the key to success in Iowa was making adjustments as the meet progressed after Bardales finished 17th in preliminaries Tuesday in a wind-aided 10.856 seconds.
“After the first prelim race, my time wasn’t the best, and I realized after watching a video that my finish through the line was very bad, and I had to adjust on that throughout the rest of the meet,” Bardales said.
The preliminary race featured 75 competitors, which Jackson said was a different experience for Bardales.
“As soon as the first group crossed the finish line, they’re shooting a gun to start off, so he couldn’t go through his stretch routine and all that, so it was like basically you’ve got to be ready to run,” Jackson said. “That’s something he’ll have to get used to just in case he’s in that type of setting again, but I’m proud of him. He did good for himself.”
Bardales finished eighth in Thursday’s semifinals in a wind-aided time of 10.628 seconds.
“There was a lot of pressure going into that because I realized only the top eight make it (to the finals), and I wasn’t really ranked that high, so a lot of pressure was on,” Bardales said. “I had to run my best race that day to move on to the next round.
“Physically, I was good up until the end of the race,” Bardales continued. “At the end of the race, my hamstring kind of started straining a little bit, but I had to finish. Mentally, I like to meditate, so my mind was at ease, and it helped me get through the race.”
Heading into the final, Bardales said his approach wasn’t complicated.
“Once you get top eight, you’re already All-American,” he said. “Now it just depends on what you place on the podium after the race. Going in, confidence was pretty high. I would say that. I was excited.”
Bardales arrived at the stadium an hour early, giving him time to stretch, meditate and get a few run outs before the final.
“For the start, once the gun shot, it was good,” Bardales said of the final. “I got a good start out and then I drove to the end and got second.”
Jackson was in Iowa earlier in the week but had to leave Thursday and watched the 100-meter final from home.
“He was locked in,” Jackson said of Bardales’ effort in the final. “He was more comfortable. The further you get, you have less people, so they didn’t have to rush it as much, so he got comfortable in his own zone.”
Jackson is hopeful Bardales’ performance at the AAU Junior Olympics will grow more interest in track and field on a local level.
“He really passed my expectations because I thought maybe he would come close to placing … With him accomplishing what he’s done this year, I could see the same thing happening next year,” Jackson said.
Meanwhile, Bardales will join the Walker football team as it prepares for the upcoming season, and he’s hoping his effort in Iowa will be a catalyst for the campaign.
“It’s a really good boost,” he said. “I feel like I’m going to go into the season excited to play with my teammates and finish the year out strong.”
