Motorists are being asked to avoid Interstate-12 eastbound after a vehicle was engulfed in flames Sunday afternoon, forcing a closure, according to the Department of Transportation and Development (DOTD).
The accident occurred 4:30 p.m. Sunday on I-12 eastbound between the Juban Road and Satsuma exits, according to DOTD. Traffic has already reached Exit 10 in Denham Springs, the Bass Pro exit.
A video released by WAFB shows a vehicle engulfed in flames. It is unclear what caused the accident at this time.
*This story will be updated.
