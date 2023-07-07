Authorities seized suspected fentanyl-pressed pills and other drugs and arrested a Baton Rouge man following a recent traffic stop, according to Livingston Parish Sheriff Jason Ard.
In a statement, Ard said drug paraphernalia "was in plain view" of a sheriff's deputy during a traffic stop in the Maurepas area. A search later revealed "suspected pressed fentanyl pills, other illegal narcotics and illegal items," Ard said.
Nathan Vitale, 46, was booked into the Livingston Parish Detention Center around 2 a.m. Friday on various drug-related charges, according to online booking records.
