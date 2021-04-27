DSPD works hit and run (copy)
Buy Now

FILE PHOTO - Two Denham Springs Police officers help shut down traffic southbound on Hatchell Lane / Pete's Highway to work a fatal accident scene at Edgewood Drive and Pete's Highway.

 File Photo | The News

Traffic was at a standstill in eastern Denham Springs Tuesday evening, and it's now clear why.

A pedestrian was struck by a train, near where Woodland Street meets U.S. 190, sometime in the late afternoon.

Several rail cars were stationary at the Hatchell Lane railroad crossing after the incident.

Denham Springs Police Chief Shannon Womack confirmed the incident, but details are still being gathered.

This story will be updated.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.