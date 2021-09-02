Trash pickup has resumed in Livingston Parish, where it was halted for multiple days in the wake of Hurricane Ida.
Waste Management, which serves most of the parish, and Republic Services, which serves Denham Springs, both said continuations to their services have already begun.
In a statement, Waste Management said it has resumed residential, commercial, and roll-off collection services, “weather and safe road conditions permitting.” That began on Wednesday, Sept. 1.
Waste Management said it will collect bagged household garbage and cans placed at the curbside. Residential customers who are collected one a week or twice a week will have on their next scheduled collection day.
During a press conference Wednesday, Donald Hains, of Waste Management, said those whose service was disrupted Monday and Tuesday due to Hurricane Ida will have their trash collected Sept. 6-7.
Hains also instructed people to separate garbage from storm debris, instructions that fall in line with FEMA directions.
According to a graphic shared by Waste Management, storm debris — such as vegetation, furniture, demolition debris, and hazardous materials — should be placed away from household trash.
“Please separate garbage from storm debris,” Hains said.
Republic Services told its Denham Springs customers that it will be running all residential garbage routes and routes for bagged waste.
At this time, both recycling and woody waste services are not running. The Material Recovery Facility (MRF) is still without power and cannot process materials, the company said Wednesday.
As soon as any changes take place, customers will be notified.
“Thanks as always for your patience and understanding as we work together through this weather,” said Municipal Manager Steve Smith.
