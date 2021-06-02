The trial of Melanie Curtin, the third suspect arrested in connection to the Dennis Perkins case, has been pushed toward the end of the year after prosecutors informed the defense they discovered new evidence.

Jury selection was set to begin Tuesday, June 1, but the judge agreed to the delay to allow Curtin’s defense time to review potential new evidence that recently came to light.

The trial will now begin Nov. 29, 2021.

Curtin, 42, was arrested in February 2020 after getting off a cruise ship in New Orleans. She was later released from jail after posting a $350,000 property surety bond.

The next month, a Livingston Parish grand jury indicted her on charges of aggravated rape and video voyeurism. Investigators have said they uncovered a video of Curtin assisting in the alleged rape of a drugged and incapacitated woman.

Both charges were cited as occurring on Nov. 8, 2014. Curtin has pleaded not guilty to the crimes.

The case against Curtin is part of a larger investigation against Dennis Perkins, a former high-ranking officer in the Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office, and his wife Cynthia Perkins, a former teacher at Westside Junior High.

The two were arrested in October 2019 and face of a total of 150 charges, including first-degree rape, producing child pornography, obscenity, video voyeurism, sexual battery of a child under 13 years old, and mingling harmful substances. Dennis Perkins is also accused of sexual abuse of an animal.

The couple has pleaded not guilty to the charges.

Last month, Dennis Perkins’ lawyer asked a judge to try him separately from his wife, arguing he would be “unduly prejudiced” by his wife’s earlier testimony. The request stems from a judge’s decision to allow certain evidence to be presented against only his wife, while other evidence can only be presented against Dennis Perkins, according to records.

The couple was jointly indicted, so they would be tried together unless a judge granted a severance.

A hearing to determine if Dennis and Cynthia Perkins will be tried separately is set for Friday, June 4. If denied, the case is expected to go to trial in July.

The Louisiana Attorney General’s Office is prosecuting the case.