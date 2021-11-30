The trial for Melanie Curtin, who is accused of sex crimes related to a larger case against a former high-ranking Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office lieutenant, is set to begin this week.
Jury selection in the case against Curtin will start Tuesday.
Curtin faces charges of aggravated rape and video voyeurism, both felonies. She has pleaded “not guilty” to the charges.
Curtin, 42, was arrested in February 2020 after getting off a cruise ship in New Orleans. She was later released from jail after posting a $350,000 bond on condition she wears an ankle monitor and does not leave the state.
In March 2020, a Livingston Parish grand jury indicted her on charges of aggravated rape and video voyeurism. Investigators have said they uncovered a video of Curtin assisting in the alleged rape of a drugged and unconscious woman. Both charges were cited as occurring on Nov. 8, 2014.
Curtin’s trial was originally scheduled to take place in June, but a judge agreed to push it back to allow Curtin’s defense time to review potential new evidence that came to light shortly before the original trial date.
The Louisiana Attorney General’s Office is prosecuting the case.
“My office looks forward to holding Ms. Curtin accountable and getting justice for the crime victim,” Attorney General Jeff Landry said in a statement. “We will continue working tirelessly to make Livingston Parish and all of Louisiana safer places to live, work, worship, and raise families.”
The case against Curtin is part of a larger investigation against Dennis Perkins, a former lieutenant in the Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office, and his ex-wife Cynthia Perkins, a former middle school teacher.
Dennis and Cynthia Perkins were arrested in October 2019 and face of a total of 150 charges, including first-degree rape, producing child pornography, obscenity, video voyeurism, sexual battery of a child under 13 years old, and mingling harmful substances. Dennis Perkins is also accused of sexual abuse of an animal.
The two have pleaded not guilty to the charges.
Earlier this year, a judge granted Dennis Perkins’ request for a separate trial from his ex-wife. Dennis Perkins’ trial will be held in May 2022, with a pre-trial conference set for December. A trial date has not been set for Cynthia Perkins.
The Attorney General’s Office is handling the cases against Dennis and Cynthia Perkins after District Attorney Scott Perrilloux formally recused his office from the proceedings.
