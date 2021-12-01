The trial of Melanie Curtin, the third suspect in a larger investigation against a former high-ranking Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office deputy, began this week with jurors having to watch a graphic video depicting the alleged rape of an unconscious woman.
Curtin, 42, faces charges of aggravated rape and video voyeurism — both felonies — stemming from an alleged incident that occurred in November 2014. She has pleaded “not guilty” to the charges.
If convicted, Curtin faces up to life in prison.
Curtin’s trial is part of a larger investigation against Dennis Perkins, a former lieutenant in the Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office, and his ex-wife Cynthia Perkins, a former middle school teacher.
Dennis and Cynthia Perkins were arrested in October 2019 and face of a total of 150 charges, including first-degree rape, producing child pornography, obscenity, video voyeurism, sexual battery of a child under 13 years old, and mingling harmful substances. Dennis Perkins is also accused of sexual abuse of an animal.
Neither of the charges against Curtin involved children.
Jury selection for Curtin’s trial lasted until late Tuesday night, allowing the actual trial to begin Wednesday morning. During their opening statements, attorneys on both sides tried to paint different pictures of Curtin’s involvement in the 18-minute video at the heart of the case.
The video — which was uncovered during the investigation into Dennis Perkins — was taken Nov. 8, 2014, and allegedly depicts three people: Dennis Perkins, Melanie Curtin, and a victim whose face was covered during the rape.
After discovering the video in 2019, investigators initially believed the woman to be Cynthia Perkins but later found other evidence that pointed to Curtin. According to authorities, Dennis Perkins and Curtin, who had a sexual relationship at the time, allegedly swapped turns recording the rape on a cell phone.
During opening statements, prosecutors described Curtin as a willing participant in the “coorindated rape,” saying she was “in complete control of herself, both mentally and physically.” Barry Milligan, of the Louisiana Attorney General’s Office, urged jurors to “not look away” when the lengthy video played, saying, “You need to see with your own eyes what she’s doing in this video and how she’s doing it.”
“She (Curtin) was in her right mind,” Milligan said. “She knew exactly what she was doing.”
Meanwhile, defense lawyer John McLindon argued that Curtin was also a victim of Dennis Perkins, who he called “a controlling, emotionally abusive man.” McLindon recalled to jurors Dennis Perkins’ career as a narcotics agent and experience handling drugs, “especially the date rape drug.”
McLindon referenced other evidence showing that Dennis Perkins “has drugged multiple women on multiple occasions,” claiming that Curtin was drugged the night of the alleged rape and had no recollection of what happened.
McLindon also claimed Curtin and the victim were friends, pointing to text history between the two the night of the alleged incident and subsequent statements taken from investigators. Because the victim in this case is a victim of sexual assault, The News is not revealing the victim’s name.
“The evidence will show that Dennis Perkins drugged both of them,” McLindon said.
Testimony and cross-examination for Gene Guidry and Brian Wilson, two forensics investigators for the Attorney General’s Office who both worked on the Perkins investigation, took up the first day of the trial.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.