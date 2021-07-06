The trial for a Livingston Parish man facing a murder charge has been pushed back after a judge changed his July 19 trial date into a pre-trial conference.

Jace Crehan, 27, is awaiting another trial in the killing of his then-girlfriend’s alleged child molester, Robert Noce, Jr., in Zachary in the summer of 2015.

In a hearing last week, Judge Fred Crifasi elected to change Jace Crehan’s July 19 trial date into a pre-trial conference and said he would set a new trial date during the conference, court records show.

Crehan was originally convicted of second-degree murder in December 2017 by a split-jury verdict of 11-1 and sentenced to life in prison. A new trial was ordered in 2020 after the U.S. Supreme Court voted down split-jury verdicts.

Crehan was 21 years old when he and his girlfriend Brittany Monk, 17 at the time, snuck into Noce’s trailer the night of July 4, 2015. In the initial trial, a jury learned that Noce was stabbed multiple times and choked with a belt before his body was later stuffed inside a 55-gallon barrel.

Monk later pleaded guilty to manslaughter and testified against Crehan. She was sentenced to 35 years in prison, court records show.

Twelve days before his death, Noce pleaded no contest to felony carnal knowledge of a juvenile regarding the alleged sexual abuse of Monk, his former girlfriend’s daughter, between the ages of 4-12.

Noce was sentenced to 10 years in prison, but the sentence was later suspended. Instead, Noce was given five years of “active probation” and forced to register as a sex offender, according to court records.