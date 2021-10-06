Trick-or-treating has officially been moved.
Last week, the Livingston Parish Council voted to bump trick-or-treat hours in areas outside incorporated municipalities to 6-8 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 30.
The council’s action temporarily sets aside an ordinance adopted in 2010 to establish the date and time for trick-or-treating in Livingston Parish.
Within the Village of French Settlement and the Town of Livingston, trick-or-treat hours will mirror those set by the Parish Council, leaders from both areas recently announced.
The City of Denham Springs and City of Walker differ from the rest of the parish, with trick-or-treat hours spanning 6-8 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 31.
