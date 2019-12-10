DENHAM SPRINGS -- Three men have been arrested for a string of vehicle burglaries in the Denham Springs area, according to the Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office.
Cain Soileau, Calvin Cockerham, and Sean Sattler, all 18 and from Denham Springs, were booked into the Livingston Parish Detention Center for their alleged connection with 18 vehicle burglaries over a one-month period, Sheriff Jason Ard said.
Soileau remains in the Livingston Parish Detention Center on a $330,000 bond. Cockerham and Sattle have since been transferred to the Tensas Parish Detention Center on bonds of $315,000 and $330,000, respectively.
The trio allegedly targeted neighborhoods in close proximity to where they were living, Ard said, with victims reporting that money and firearms were stolen.
Ard said LPSO burglary detectives executed a search warrant on Dec. 2 at an apartment on Magnolia Beach Road in Denham Springs where the suspects were living. Clothing seized from the apartment and other evidence directly connected the trio to the 18 vehicle burglaries that occurred in late October and early November.
The vehicle burglaries occurred along Amite Church Road, North River Road, and Magnolia Beach Road as well as inside the Maryland, Magnolia Farms, and Acadiana subdivisions, according to the Sheriff’s Office.
“We appreciate our Livingston Parish residents for working with us,” Ard said. “We appreciate your patience as these cases do take time to unravel.”
The investigation is ongoing, Ard said, and anyone with information on this case is encouraged to call the Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office at (225) 686-2241 ext. 1 or Greater Baton Rouge Crime Stoppers at (225) 344-STOP (7867).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.