DENHAM SPRINGS – Three women did a grab-and-run at a Juban Road business and the Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office is trying to identify them, according to a sheriff’s spokeswoman.
On June 6, three women entered a retail store off of Juban Road and each picked up a shopping bag, said Lori Steele, sheriff’s spokeswoman.
“They all target the fragrance section. They each fill their bags with product,” Steele said. “Then, they run out of the store – without paying."
Total value of the merchandise taken was $3,500, she said.
The trio got into a white Dodge Charger and fled the parking lot. No license plate was displayed, she said.
“These three are also suspected of pulling the same stunt at this same retailer in another parish on this same day,” Steele said.
“Detectives are working with images from surveillance video,” she said and would like to identify the trio.
Anyone with information is asked to call (225) 686-2241 ext. 1 or Greater Baton Rouge Crime Stoppers at (225) 344-STOP (7867).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.