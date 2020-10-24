The tropics are looking to break records this year.
Tropical Depression 28 has formed in the Caribbean Sea, tying the record set in 2005. The storm is expected to meander northward and strengthen into a hurricane in the coming days, eventually earning the name 'Zeta.'
Once the storm reaches the Gulf of Mexico it is expected to move northward. According to local meteorologists, currents are weak at present and direction for the storm is hard to determine. It's believed that a front moving off of Texas will shift the storm northward.
Currently the cone of uncertainty for landfall includes southeastern Louisiana, all the way to the panhandle of Florida.
More certain direction will come Monday and Tuesday of next week, but Governor John Bel Edwards asks residents to prepare now for a potentially bad storm. Zeta is expected to reach Category 1 hurricane status Monday, and strengthen in the southern Gulf of Mexico.
However, wind shear and cooler waters in the northern Gulf could weaken the storm before landfall, which is expected late Wednesday or early Thursday of next week.
