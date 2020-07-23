A tropical depression in the Gulf of Mexico is getting “better organized” and expected to strengthen into Tropical Storm Hanna by this weekend, according to the National Weather Service.
This comes at the same time that Tropical Storm Gonzalo continues to gain strength as it moves west in the central Atlantic. Gonzalo could become a hurricane by tonight or Friday, according to the National Weather Service.
As of a 10 a.m. advisory, Tropical Depression Eight was located about 380 miles east of Port O’Connor, Texas, moving toward the west-northwest at around 9 mph. A west-northwestward to westward motion is expected during the next couple of days.
Maximum sustained winds are near 35 mph with higher gusts. Slow strengthening is expected, forecasters say, and the depression could become a tropical storm “during the next 12 to 24 hours,” according to forecasters.
Forecasters predict the center of the depression to move across the northwestern Gulf of Mexico Thursday and Friday before making landfall along the Texas coast on Saturday. A tropical storm watch is currently in effect from Port Mansfield to High Island, Texas.
An Air Force Reserve Hurricane Hunter aircraft is currently en route to investigate the depression, the National Weather Service said.
The tropical depression is expected to produce 3 to 5 inches of rain with isolated maximum totals of 8 inches through Monday along the Gulf Coast from Louisiana to the Lower Texas Coast, and inland through south-central Texas and the Rio Grande Valley.
This rain may result in flash flooding, rapid rises on small streams, and isolated minor flooding across the west-central Gulf Coast and into portions of south Texas.
🌧️ Impacts associated with #TD8 include the risk for locally heavy rainfall today and tomorrow. Portions of the area remain in a Marginal Risk of excessive rainfall, with now areas south of I-10/12 in SE LA now upgraded to a Slight Risk.— NWS New Orleans (@NWSNewOrleans) July 23, 2020
Watch for flash flooding in these areas! pic.twitter.com/0rvWJ3akCX
“Impacts associated with [Tropical Depression Eight] include the risk for locally heavy rainfall today and tomorrow,” NWS-New Orleans tweeted Thursday morning. “Portions of the area remain in a Marginal Risk of excessive rainfall, with now areas south of I-10/12 in SE LA now upgraded to a Slight Risk.”
As of 10 a.m., Gonzalo was 885 miles east of the southern Windward Islands moving west at 14 mph with maximum sustained winds at 65 mph. It’s expected to reach the Caribbean this weekend.
