2020 is a once you pop, the fun doesn't stop type year.
The tropics have continued to follow that mantra, as Tropical Storm Beta forms in the southwestern portion of the Gulf of Mexico. Beta is projected to reach hurricane status before landfall.
Unfortunately, weak steering currents have the path of the storm in flux, the National Weather Service said. Currently, it is expected to hit the coast of southern Texas and ride from there into Louisiana and Mississippi.
Residents are asked to continue to monitor weather reports in the coming days. The storm will begin to effect Louisiana Thursday.
The storm is slow moving and expected to pick up strength in the coming days, including high winds and rainfalls. Heavy rains and coastal flooding are expected.
Officials ask that Louisiana residents remain weather aware next week, and prepare for more rainfall. Clear ditches, culverts, gutters, and other areas where debris and trash might gather. Post-Great Flood, officials have warned that a major contributing factor to flash flooding is trash collection in drainage canals and laterals.
