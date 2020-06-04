Tropical Storm Cristobal was downgraded to a depression Thursday morning but is expected to “re-intensify” Friday evening, according to the National Hurricane Center.
As of 10 a.m. Thursday, Cristobal was about 160 miles southwest of Campeche, Mexico, the National Hurricane Center said. It was moving southeast at 3 mph with sustained winds of 35 mph.
Though Cristobal dropped to a depression, it continues to produce “heavy rain and life-threatening flooding.”
With rain forecasted for the rest of this week, the National Weather Service this week issued a flood watch through Tuesday, June 9, for many areas of southeast Louisiana, including in Livingston Parish.
Speaking to reporters on Wednesday, Gov. John Bel Edwards urged Louisiana residents to “get a game plan” ready as a storm “with its sights set on Louisiana” works toward the Gulf coast.
Cristobal is expected to meander over near the Yucatan Peninsula “for a couple of days” before moving northward into the Gulf of Mexico over the weekend.
There is a risk of “tropical storm force winds” this weekend from Louisiana to the western Florida Panhandle and a risk of “dangerous storm surge” from Louisiana to the Florida Big Bend. These hazards, along with heavy rainfall, will arrive well in advance of and extend well east of Cristobal’s center, the National Hurricane Center said.
Models suggest that when the storm reaches the northern Gulf coast, the “worst conditions may occur at a large distance from the center.” No significant changes were made to the forecast track, with a potential Louisiana landfall by late Sunday or early Monday.
If Cristobal stays on course, that would put the Baton Rouge and New Orleans areas on the east side of the storm, “which typically receive heaviest rain,” Edwards said Wednesday.
The National Weather Service is predicting there could be as much as 10-15 inches of rain over a 48-hour period, with winds up to 60 mph. It will be made worse with afternoon thunderstorms predicted this week.
