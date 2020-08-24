All tropical storm watches and warnings for the Louisiana coast have been discontinued for Tropical Storm Marco as it continued to weaken Monday afternoon, according to the National Hurricane Center.
As of a 1 p.m. advisory, Marco was 40 miles southeast of the mouth of the Mississippi River moving at 6 mph, with maximum sustained winds of 40 mph.
Despite the storm’s weakening, gusty winds, heavy rainfall, and lingering coastal flooding are expected from Marco for portions of Louisiana through Monday night, according to national weather forecasters.
Steady weakening is expected for Marco, which is forecast to drop to a tropical depression tonight.
Meanwhile, Tropical Storm Laura was bringing heavy rainfall and flash flooding over the Cayman Islands and portions of Cuba in another 1 p.m. advisory update. Located about 15 miles south of Cayo Largo, a small resort island off the southern coast of Cuba, Laura was moving 20 mph with winds up to 60 mph.
Laura is expected to strengthen when it moves over the Gulf of Mexico before becoming a hurricane on Tuesday. Additional strengthening is forecast on Wednesday, weather experts said, with tropical-storm-force winds extending outward up to 175 miles from the center.
The 1pm CDT advisory update on #Laura. Your preparations should now shift focus to this approaching system that is expected to intensify while over the warm gulf waters Tuesday. #lawx #mswx pic.twitter.com/pscpAD05ss— NWS New Orleans (@NWSNewOrleans) August 24, 2020
“Your preparations should now shift focus to this approaching system that is expected to intensify while over the warm gulf waters Tuesday,” the National Weather Service-New Orleans tweeted Monday afternoon.
Speaking to reporters early Monday, Gov. John Bel Edwards said Laura is expected to be a “very strong” Category 2 hurricane when it makes landfall Wednesday night in southwest Louisiana around Morgan City.
The National Hurricane Center said Laura could dump 4-8 inches of rain Wednesday afternoon through Friday, “with isolated maximum amounts of 12 inches across portions of the west-central U.S. Gulf Coast near the Texas and Louisiana border north into portions of the lower Mississippi Valley.”
“This rainfall could cause widespread flash and urban flooding, small streams to overflow their banks, and minor to isolated moderate river flooding,” the National Hurricane Center said.
A coastal flood advisory remains in effect for several parishes, including Livingston Parish, through 3 a.m. Tuesday.
