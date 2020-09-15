As Hurricane Sally shifts east, tropical storm warnings for Lake Pontchartrain, Lake Maurepas, and metropolitan New Orleans have been discontinued, according to the National Hurricane Center.
Hurricane Sally, which has continued to shift east in the last 24 hours, is expected to make landfall near Mississippi-Alabama state line sometime Wednesday, according to the National Weather Service.
Hurricane warnings for Louisiana were downgraded earlier Tuesday following Sally’s overnight eastward shift.
As of a 10 a.m. advisory from the National Hurricane Center, the storm was located about 55 miles east of the mouth of the Mississippi River and 110 miles southwest of Mobile, Alabama.
At the time, it was moving northwest at 2 mph with maximum sustained winds of 85 mph.
Hurricane Sally, which over the weekend was predicted to head straight for New Orleans, was downgraded to a Category 1 storm overnight, hours after winds peaked at 100 mph on Monday.
Despite weakening, Sally is still expected to bring “historic flooding… with extreme life-threatening flash flooding likely through Wednesday along portions of the northern gulf coast.”
Little change in strength is forecast until landfall occurs, according to the National Hurricane Center, and Sally is expected to be a “dangerous hurricane” when it moves onshore along the north-central Gulf coast.
Hurricane-force winds extend outward up to 45 miles (75 km) from the center and tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 125 miles.
The following warnings are currently in effect:
Storm Surge Warning
-- Mouth of the Mississippi River to the Okaloosa/Walton County Line Florida
-- Mobile Bay
Hurricane Warning
-- East of Bay St. Louis to Navarre, Florida
Tropical Storm Warning
-- East of Navarre, Florida, to Indian Pass, Florida
-- Bay St. Louis westward to Grand Isle, Louisiana
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.