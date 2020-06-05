A tropical storm watch is in effect for portions of southeast Louisiana, including parts of Livingston Parish, as Tropical Depression Cristobal continues moving toward the Gulf coast.
The National Hurricane Center issued a tropical storm watch from Intracoastal City, Louisiana, to the Alabama/Florida border, including Lake Pontchartrain and Lake Maurepas, which borders Livingston Parish southeast.
Gov. John Bel Edwards issued a state of emergency Thursday evening in advance of Cristobal, which is currently projected to strengthen in the Gulf of Mexico before potentially making landfall in Louisiana this weekend.
Cristobal, which was downgraded to a depression Thursday morning but forecast to “re-intensify” sometime Friday, is expected to make landfall sometime Sunday or early Monday. The National Weather Service is predicting as much as 10-15 inches of rain over a 48-hour period, with winds up to 60 mph.
A flood watch is also in effect through Tuesday, June 9, for many areas of south Louisiana, including in Livingston Parish.
According to the National Hurricane Center’s 10 a.m. update, life-threatening storm surge is possible along the Florida big bend in portions of southern Louisiana and along the Mississippi coast “within the next 48 hours.”
A storm surge watch is in effect in those areas.
There is an “increasing risk of tropical storm force winds” beginning Sunday morning from intracoastal City, Louisiana, to the Alabama/Florida border, according to the National Hurricane Center. The winds will arrive “well in advance and exceed well east” of Cristobal’s Center, forecasters say.
In a statement released Thursday evening, Edwards urged residents to make their hurricane preparations “now.”
“While it is still too early to know for sure what impact Cristobal could have on Louisiana, now is the time to make your plans, which should include the traditional emergency items along with masks and hand sanitizer as we continue to battle the coronavirus pandemic,” Edwards said.
