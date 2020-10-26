Tropical Storm Zeta is expected to strengthen into a hurricane sometime Monday and start impacting the Gulf Coast by the middle of the week, according to the National Weather Service.
As of a 10 a.m. advisory, Zeta was about 140 miles southeast of Cozumel, Mexico, moving northwest at 10 mph with maximum sustained winds of 70 mph. A storm reaches hurricane status when winds reach 74 mph.
Strong winds, coastal flooding, heavy rain and tornadoes are all possible from Louisiana to the Florida Panhandle as Zeta moves toward the Gulf Coast.
Tropical Storm Zeta 10 AM CT Update- Zeta is expected to strengthen into a hurricane today and impact the N. Gulf Coast by mid week. Strong winds, coastal flooding, heavy rain and tornadoes are all possible. Make sure you are prepared for these potential impacts to our area! pic.twitter.com/c2VsJLRurk— NWS New Orleans (@NWSNewOrleans) October 26, 2020
“Make sure you are prepared for these potential impacts to our area!” tweeted NWS-New Orleans Monday morning.
On Sunday, Gov. John Bel Edwards urged the public to prepare for the upcoming storm, which has the potential to be a record-breaking fifth named storm to strike Louisiana. The Governor’s Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness (GOHSEP) has activated its Crisis Action Team and is monitoring the forecast.
“It is unfortunate we face another tropical threat this late in a very active season,” Edwards said. “We must roll up our sleeves, like we always do, and prepare for a potential impact to Louisiana.”
Edwards will address the state regarding Zeta in a press conference at 3 p.m. Monday.
