It is now Hurricane Barry.

The National Weather Service (NWS) reports that Barry has sustained winds of 75 miles per hour and is moving northwest at five miles per hour. They report that widespread effects are still expected across southeast Louisiana and southern Mississippi.

This includes 10"-15" of rain for Livingston Parish beginning this afternoon, with a high chance for flash flooding. Motorists have been asked by local law enforcement to shelter at home and protect themselves from the weather.

The heaviest rains are predicted to begin this afternoon or late this evening. Local officials ask that individuals who see trash or blockages in their ditch, culverts, storm drains, or nearby canals contact one of the emergency numbers below.

If you see drainage issues, or need assistance once the disaster has started, please contact the following numbers:

Denham Springs Emergency Operations - 225-665-5106, Ext. 231

Walker Emergency Operations - 225-665-2467

Gravity Drainage District 1 - 225-664-5827

Parish Emergency Operations - 225-686-3996

Those numbers will be monitored 24/7.

River stages remained low Saturday morning, with high level crests expected Monday and Tuesday. While local rains will raise the levels some, officials are saying that rains in the north part of the Comite and Amite basins will fill the rivers quickly.

Shelters have been opened in Denham Springs at New Covenant Church and South Walker Baptist on Hammack Road. Three schools in south Denham Springs have invited citizens to park their cars there as those campuses did not flood in 2016. They are:

Gray's Creek Elementary

Juban Parc Elementary

Juban Parc Junior High

Sandbags are available for last minute preparations at the following locations:

Between Denham Springs and the parish, over 500,000 sandbags have been handed out in anticipation of Barry's arrival - and the subsequent projected flooding.