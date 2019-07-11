Barry has officially formed into a Tropical Storm as of 10 a.m. Thursday.

There was little change in the projected path of the storm overnight, with the National Weather Service predicting landfall somewhere between Lafayette and Lake Charles with heavy rains on the eastern side of the storm.

Current NWS rain models have Livingston Parish receiving anywhere from 8" to 15" of rain, with larger totals in isolated pockets possible. Changes in pressure could shift the storm and adjust those totals.

Sand and sandbags are available at locations provided in the link below:

A Tropical Storm Warning is in effect for the Louisiana coast from the Mouth of the Pearl River to Morgan City. A Storm Surge Warning is now in effect for the Louisiana coast from the Mouth of the Atchafalaya River to Shell Beach. A Tropical Storm Watch is in effect for the Mississippi coast east of the Mouth of the Pearl River to the Mississippi / Alabama state line, and for Lake Pontchartrain and Lake Maurepas including metropolitan New Orleans. A Storm Surge Watch is in effect for the Mississippi coast from the Mouth of the Pearl River to the Mississippi / Alabama state line.

Tropical Storm Barry is located as of 10 a.m. CDT over the northern Gulf of Mexico about 95 miles (150 km) south-southeast of the mouth of the Mississippi River. It's moving toward the west near 5 mph (7 km/h) and this motion is expected to continue today. On the forecast track the center of Barry will be near the central or southeastern coast of Louisiana Friday night or Saturday.

Reports from Air Force Reserve and NOAA Hurricane Hunter aircraft indicate that maximum sustained winds have increased to near 40 mph (65 km/h) with higher gusts. Additional strengthening is expected during the next day or two, and Barry could become a hurricane late Friday or early Saturday. Tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 90 miles (150 km) mainly to the southeast of the center.

Water is a primary hazard due to Potential Tropical Cyclone Two, do not take it lightly, the NWS' morning release said.

A Storm Surge Watch continues from the Mouth of the Pearl River to Intracoastal City. The water could reach 3 to 6 feet above ground somewhere in the indicated areas if the peak surge occurs at the time of high tide.

There is also high risk of flashing flooding in the region. The system is expected to produce total additional rain accumulations of 10 to 15 inches near and inland of the central Gulf Coast through early next week, with isolated maximum rainfall amounts of 20 inches. Rainfall amounts exceeding 6 to 9 inches have already occurred across portions of the New Orleans metropolitan area, which has resulted in flooding.

Barry is expected to produce total rain accumulations of 10 to 15 inches near and inland of the central Gulf Coast through early next week, with isolated maximum rainfall amounts of 20 inches across portions of eastern Louisiana and southern Mississippi.

The next complete advisory will be issued by NHC at 4 p.m. CDT with an intermediate advisory at 1 p.m. CDT - www.hurricnanes.gov