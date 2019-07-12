The latest report from the National Weather Service (NWS) shows Barry has strengthened and is sustaining winds of 65 miles per hour - just shy of hurricane status.

There was no change in the projected path since the 7 a.m. update, showing that the eye would move through the Acadiana area, including Lafayette, after making landfall Saturday.

Barry is still moving slow, at roughly 5 miles per hour, and could pick up more strength before moving into Louisiana early Saturday morning. Final word on whether or not Barry will be a hurricane at landfall is still unknown.

High rain totals, now listed as 10" - 20", will affect Livingston Parish, which is under a complete flood warning. Over 60,000 sandbags have now been passed out, and you can find locations for sand here:

President Donald Trump approved the "State of Emergency" for the state and parish on Thursday night, opening the door for disaster response and assistance from the Department of Homeland Security and FEMA.

As of 10 a.m., the NOAA updated their flood levels to reflect an increase in the crests of the Amite, Natalbany, and Tickfaw Rivers.