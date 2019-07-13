Tropical Storm Barry is still in the gulf as of this time, moving slowly at 5 miles per hour.

Due to the lopsided structure of the storm, and the slow movement, Louisiana residents won't see much impact until after landfall and heavy rains are still expected.

Current river levels haven't shown much change.

If you see drainage issues, or need assistance once the disaster has started, please contact the following numbers:

Denham Springs Emergency Operations - 225-665-5106, Ext. 231

Walker Emergency Operations - 225-665-2467

Gravity Drainage District 1 - 225-664-5827

Parish Emergency Operations - 225-686-3996

Those numbers will be monitored 24/7.

Flood crests have been moved to Monday and Tuesday, with local officials describing the top levels as around Hurricane Allison, in 2001, or 2016 levels in some cases. The push is due to the storm moving on a more westward track, as well as rains expected in the north portions of the Amite and Comite basins.

You can find the updated flood levels below:

Heavy rains are still expected for the area, with totals from 10" to 15" in some cases which cause flash flooding. Local officials have asked that people shelter at home during the storm. According to statistics, 43% of inland flash flood fatalities occur due to getting stuck or washed away by high water.

Local officials have also asked individuals to check their yards, ditches, and nearby canals for debris and call the emergency numbers listed above.

President Donald Trump approved the state's disaster declaration Thursday night, opening the door for federal assistance from from the Department of Homeland Security and FEMA.