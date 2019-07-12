Tropical Storm Barry is meandering in the Gulf of Mexico as it inches closer to the Louisiana coastline, according to the most recent update from the National Hurricane Center in Miami.
The storm's projected path has shifted west again, shifting much of the heavy rains into East and West Baton Rouge, as well as the Felicianas. Water is expected to drain down over several days, which has caused anticipated river crests to increase.
The Comite at Joor Road projected crests of August 2016 levels, which could push the Amite at its confluence near U.S. 190 in Denham Springs over its banks, also making drainage from parts north of there difficult.
Livingston Parish is still projected to get 10"-15" of rain. Flash flooding is still a danger and local officials ask that individuals check their ditches, culverts, and storm drains for trash.
As of 7 p.m. Friday, Barry was located 85 miles south-southeast of Morgan City and 120 miles west-southwest of the mouth of the Mississippi River with maximum sustained winds of 65 mph with higher gusts.
“Barry has been meandering during the past few hours, but is expected to resume a motion toward the west-northwest near 4 mph,” the NHC said. “A motion toward the northwest should begin overnight, followed by a turn toward the north Saturday night or Sunday.”
According to the NHC, the center of Barry will approach the south-central coast of Louisiana Friday night and then make landfall over the south-central Louisiana coast on Saturday. After landfall, Barry is expected to move northward into the Mississippi Valley through Sunday night, the NHC said.
Barry is forecast to be a Category 1 hurricane when its center reaches the Louisiana coast on Saturday, which could result in dangerous storm surges, heavy rains, and windy conditions across the north-central Gulf Coast, the NHC said. Weakening is expected after Barry moves inland.
Tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 175 miles from Barry’s center, and wind gusts of more than 43 mph have been reported in Houma and Patterson, according to the NHC.
Barry is projected to drop 10-20 inches of rain over south-central and southeast Louisiana as well as southwest Mississippi, with isolated maximum amounts of 25 inches, according to the NHC. These rains are expected to lead to dangerous, life-threatening flooding over portions of the central Gulf Coast into the Lower Mississippi Valley, the NHC said.
Tornadoes are also possible late Friday night through Saturday across southeast Louisiana and southern Mississippi, according to the NHC’s update.
The next NHC advisory will come at 10 p.m.
