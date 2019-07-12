The National Weather Service has shifted Barry west again, which has expected rainfall totals in parts of Livingston Parish - but the danger remains the same.

Barry is still expected to become a hurricane by landfall either late Friday night or early Saturday morning. Landfall was delayed due to Barry's slow movement, at roughly 5 miles per hour.

The storm currently has sustained winds of 50 miles per hour.

Areas just east of the eye wall are expected to get 15+ inches of rain, with 20+ inches possible in certain, isolated areas.

Flash flooding is the biggest concern for areas east of the eye wall. Livingston Parish is currently under a flash food warning through Sunday, with the parish expected to take the brunt of the rains at this time. The rainfall is expected to occur over a 36-48 hour period, but rains north of the area - which will eventually drain down - have caused concern with local officials.

Almost 60,000 sandbags have moved through Livingston Parish, to find a location delivering sand follow the link below:

President Donald Trump approved the state's 'State of Emergency' declaration Thursday night, which opens the door for assistance from the Department of Homeland Security and FEMA for pre-disaster, during disaster, and post-disaster assistance and funding.

The approval came just a few hours after Louisiana's Washington delegation inked a letter urging the president to approve the declaration.

Flash flooding is the biggest concern for areas east of the eye wall. Livingston Parish is currently under a flash food warning through Sunday, with the parish expected to take the brunt of the rains at this time. The rainfall is expected to occur over a 36-48 hour period, but rains north of the area - which will eventually drain down - have caused concern with local officials.

Almost 60,000 sandbags have moved through Livingston Parish, to find a location delivering sand follow the link below:

President Donald Trump signed the approval for the state's disaster declaration earlier in the day, which was also supported by the entirety of Louisiana's Washington, D.C. delegation.

The City of Denham Springs, City of Walker, and the Parish all ask individuals who see debris or trash in canals, ditches, culverts, and storm drains please call to have them removed.