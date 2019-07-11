After forming into a tropical storm Thursday, Barry continues to show strange signs as an eye attempts to form.

However, according to the National Weather Service (NWS) the system is moving west... slowly. Current movement is estimated at 3 miles per hour, giving the storm plenty of time to pick up strength in the form of sustained winds and rainfall.

Rain totals for areas east of the eye, whose projected track has now moved back westward about 20 miles, are still in the 20"-25" range, while sustained winds have increased to 50 MPH - a 10 MPH increase since the 4 p.m. update.

The slow down has changed the projected landfall to early Saturday morning.

Flash flooding is the biggest concern for areas east of the eye wall. Livingston Parish is currently under a flash food warning through Sunday, with the parish expected to take the brunt of the rains at this time. The rainfall is expected to occur over a 36-48 hour period, but rains north of the area - which will eventually drain down - have caused concern with local officials.

Almost 60,000 sandbags have moved through Livingston Parish, to find a location delivering sand follow the link below:

President Donald Trump signed the approval for the state's disaster declaration earlier in the day, which was also supported by the entirety of Louisiana's Washington, D.C. delegation.

The City of Denham Springs, City of Walker, and the Parish all ask individuals who see debris or trash in canals, ditches, culverts, and storm drains please call to have them removed.