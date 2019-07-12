Barry has sped up, relatively speaking.
The Tropical Storm is heading toward the Louisiana coast at 6 miles per hour, placing landfall some time between 2-4 a.m. Saturday morning, if speeds remain consistent.
The National Weather Service (NWS) says the storm is still expected to reach hurricane force by the time it makes landfall. Current sustained winds are 65 miles per hour, with winds in the 75-85 range being reported by oil rigs off shore.
Barry's track shifted west just slightly, but not enough to change the rainfall prediction for Livingston Parish - 15"-20" of rain are still expected over the next 36-48 hours, with flash flooding being the major danger to Livingston Parish.
Local officials expected rain and heavy winds to begin sometime after 6 p.m. Friday evening, and have asked motorists to stay off the roads if at all possible. This is not a curfew, they said, simply a precaution.
Drainage and drainage blocks continue to be a concern for local officials, who ask that if you see trash in your culverts or ditches, that you pick it up. If you have larger debris, call one of the numbers below.
If you see drainage issues, or need assistance once the disaster has started, please contact the following numbers:
Denham Springs Emergency Operations - 225-665-5106, Ext. 231
Walker Emergency Operations - 225-665-2467
Gravity Drainage District 1 - 225-664-5827
Parish Emergency Operations - 225-686-3996
Those numbers will be monitored 24/7.
Over 60,000 sandbags have been handed out through both the parish and its municipalities.
Sand and sandbag locations
- Fire District 2: Station 1 at 32280 Terry Street, Springfield
- Fire District 2: Station 2 at 31447 Hwy. 22, Killian
- Fire District 2: Station 5 at 25389 Hutchinson CC Road, Springfield
- Fire District 3: Station 1 at 930 Government Street in Denham Springs
- Fire District 4: Station 1 at 29758 Palmetto Street, Denham Springs
- Fire District 10: Station 1 at 30928 Hwy. 441, Holden
- Fire District 11: Station 1 at 33815 Hwy. 43 (old 4th Ward School), Albany
- Fire District 9: Station 1 at 23634 Hwy. 22, Maurepas
- Fire District 9: Station 2 at 20368 Hwy. 22, Maurepas
- Port Vincent Community Center: 18235 Hwy. 16
- Fire District 8: Station 1 at 15160 Hwy. 16, French Settlement
- Fire District 1: Station 1 at 29778 Hwy. 43, Albany
- Town of Livingston: 20550 Circle Drive behind town hall
- Fire District 4: Station 2 at 35455 Walker N. Road, Walker
River levels have remained low due to relatively small rain totals over the summer. However, at 10 a.m. Friday the expected crests of the Amite, Natalbany, and Tickfaw were increased by 20-30% to near serious flood levels. You can read about them and the updates below.
President Donald Trump approved the state's 'emergency declaration' opening up the pipeline for federal assistance from the Department of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness as well as FEMA.
The Louisiana Office of Emergency Preparedness lists several items that are "essential" for hurricane and disaster preparedness, including:
- Bread
- Water
- Non-perishable and canned foods
- Batteries
- Gas for generators, if applicable, as well as topping off car tanks
- First aid tools
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.