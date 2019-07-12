Barry has sped up, relatively speaking.

The Tropical Storm is heading toward the Louisiana coast at 6 miles per hour, placing landfall some time between 2-4 a.m. Saturday morning, if speeds remain consistent.

The National Weather Service (NWS) says the storm is still expected to reach hurricane force by the time it makes landfall. Current sustained winds are 65 miles per hour, with winds in the 75-85 range being reported by oil rigs off shore.

Barry's track shifted west just slightly, but not enough to change the rainfall prediction for Livingston Parish - 15"-20" of rain are still expected over the next 36-48 hours, with flash flooding being the major danger to Livingston Parish.

Local officials expected rain and heavy winds to begin sometime after 6 p.m. Friday evening, and have asked motorists to stay off the roads if at all possible. This is not a curfew, they said, simply a precaution.

Drainage and drainage blocks continue to be a concern for local officials, who ask that if you see trash in your culverts or ditches, that you pick it up. If you have larger debris, call one of the numbers below.

If you see drainage issues, or need assistance once the disaster has started, please contact the following numbers:

Denham Springs Emergency Operations - 225-665-5106, Ext. 231

Walker Emergency Operations - 225-665-2467

Gravity Drainage District 1 - 225-664-5827

Parish Emergency Operations - 225-686-3996

Those numbers will be monitored 24/7.

Over 60,000 sandbags have been handed out through both the parish and its municipalities.

Sand and sandbag locations

Fire District 2: Station 1 at 32280 Terry Street, Springfield

Fire District 2: Station 2 at 31447 Hwy. 22, Killian

Fire District 2: Station 5 at 25389 Hutchinson CC Road, Springfield

Fire District 3: Station 1 at 930 Government Street in Denham Springs

Fire District 4: Station 1 at 29758 Palmetto Street, Denham Springs

Fire District 10: Station 1 at 30928 Hwy. 441, Holden

Fire District 11: Station 1 at 33815 Hwy. 43 (old 4th Ward School), Albany

Fire District 9: Station 1 at 23634 Hwy. 22, Maurepas

Fire District 9: Station 2 at 20368 Hwy. 22, Maurepas

Port Vincent Community Center: 18235 Hwy. 16

Fire District 8: Station 1 at 15160 Hwy. 16, French Settlement

Fire District 1: Station 1 at 29778 Hwy. 43, Albany

Town of Livingston: 20550 Circle Drive behind town hall

Fire District 4: Station 2 at 35455 Walker N. Road, Walker

River levels have remained low due to relatively small rain totals over the summer. However, at 10 a.m. Friday the expected crests of the Amite, Natalbany, and Tickfaw were increased by 20-30% to near serious flood levels. You can read about them and the updates below.

President Donald Trump approved the state's 'emergency declaration' opening up the pipeline for federal assistance from the Department of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness as well as FEMA.

The Louisiana Office of Emergency Preparedness lists several items that are "essential" for hurricane and disaster preparedness, including: