With New Orleans already experiencing heavy rains, winds, and flooding, combined with the risk of a "Barry" becoming a hurricane, Governor John Bel Edwards has called a "State of Emergency" for Louisiana.

The Governor issued a statement at 1 p.m. that called for all Louisiana residents to remain diligent, as large amounts of rainfall could affect all parts of the state.

"The system will likely produce storm surge, hurricane-force winds, and up to 15 inches of rain across the state," Edwards' release said. "This is going to be a Louisiana event that impacts every part of the state, and no one should take this storm lightly."

Edwards said he expects individual parishes to call their own "States of Emergency," and the state stands ready to assist. They are also in consistent contact with the Federal Emergency Management Administration, he said.

As early as Monday, the National Weather Service began anticipating a tropical formation in the northeastern Gulf of Mexico. That became a reality Wednesday, and early projections for landfall are near Lake Charles.

The governor mentions rain totals of up to 15 inches, while some outlets projected 20". Early estimations for Livingston Parish are anywhere from 3" to 8" of rain, if the projected path remains. Any shift could change those rainfall totals.

"As we know all too well, low intensity does not necessarily mean low impact," Bel Edwards said. "Now is the time to check your emergency supplies and get a game plan for your family and pets."

Sandbags can be found in Denham Springs, across from the Police Station on Government Street, as well as fire departments around the parish. You can find those addresses in the link below.

Declaring a state of emergency opens up the opportunity for federal funding and assistance during a disaster.