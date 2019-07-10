The National Hurricane Center has taken over the tracking of 'Barry,' and they have issued a hurricane watch for much of the Gulf Coast.

'Barry' is expected to become a Category I hurricane before making a predicted landfall Saturday. Current models have shifted and show the hurricane hitting between Lake Charles and Lafayette.

That shift has increased the rainfall for Livingston Parish from 3"-8" to 4"-10", with more, isolated rain possible. Any more shifts in the models could change those totals, the release said.

According to local meteorologists, the storm is slow-moving and has the potential deliver large amounts of rainfall to small areas.

The system is expected to produce total additional rain accumulations of 6 to 12 inches near and inland of the central Gulf Coast through early next week, with isolated maximum rainfall amounts of 18 inches. Rainfall amounts exceeding 6 to 9 inches have already occurred across portions of the New Orleans metropolitan area today, which has resulted in flooding.

Sandbags are available at the Denham Springs Police Department, and the following locations in the story below.

Potential Tropical Cyclone Two is located over the northern Gulf of Mexico as of 4 p.m. CDT about 125 miles (200 km) east-southeast of the mouth of the Mississippi River. The system is moving toward the west-southwest near 8 mph (13 km/h). On the forecast track, the system is expected to approach the central U.S. Gulf Coast this weekend.

Reports from an Air Force Reserve reconnaissance aircraft indicate that maximum sustained winds are near 30 mph (45 km/h) with higher gusts. Strengthening is forecast during the next 72 hours, and the disturbance is forecast to become a tropical depression Thursday morning, a tropical storm Thursday night, and a hurricane on Friday.

Governor John Bel Edwards has already issued a 'State of Emergency' for Louisiana.