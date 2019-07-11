As Invest92L continues to form into a tropical storm event, which will then be known as 'Barry,' Louisiana prepares for a Saturday rainfall.

There was little change in the projected path of the storm overnight, with the National Weather Service predicting landfall somewhere between Lafayette and Lake Charles with heavy rains on the eastern side of the storm.

Current NWS rain models have Livingston Parish receiving anywhere from 8" to 15" of rain, with larger totals in isolated pockets possible. Changes in pressure could shift the storm and adjust those totals.

Sand and sandbags are available at locations provided in the link below:

Water is a primary hazard due to Potential Tropical Cyclone Two, do not take it lightly, the NWS' morning release said.

A Storm Surge Watch continues from the Mouth of the Pearl River to Intracoastal City. The water could reach 3 to 6 feet above ground somewhere in the indicated areas if the peak surge occurs at the time of high tide.

There is also high risk of flashing flooding in the region. The system is expected to produce total additional rain accumulations of 10 to 15 inches near and inland of the central Gulf Coast through early next week, with isolated maximum rainfall amounts of 20 inches. Rainfall amounts exceeding 6 to 9 inches have already occurred across portions of the New Orleans metropolitan area, which has resulted in flooding.