The National Weather Service (NWS); National Hurricane Center (NHC); and National Weather Prediction Service (NWP) continue to wait for Invest92L to form into a tropical event - at which point, it will be called Barry.
The NWS has stated that the chance of formation is 90% or 'all but given' at this point. They also say that the threat of heavy rains and wind remains high, but are unwilling to give any path information until the storm has formed.
However, their forecasts for Livingston Parish rainfall still include 3" - 8" through Monday.
Current models from local weather stations and Mike's Weather Page (a storm tracker since 2004) show shifts in the weather pattern models, pushing Barry toward West Louisiana and East Texas.
Those weather models also indicate the potential for up to 20" of rain.
