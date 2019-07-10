The National Weather Service (NWS) in New Orleans has upgraded 'Barry' to a Tropical Cyclone 2, with gusty winds and rains.
'Barry' is over the northeast Gulf of Mexico and is forecast to move west-southwest and strengthen to a tropical storm late Thursday. The current, projected path has the storm making landfall Saturday morning in the area between Beaumont, Texas and Lake Charles.
Currently, the actual path is unknown so officials are warning everyone in south Louisiana and Texas to be prepared. 'Barry' has the potential to pick up a lot of moisture and drop heavy rains wherever it lands, the NWS said.
Early estimates for rainfall in Livingston Parish are 3" - 8", depending on location, over a four day period. These totals could change with the path of the storm.
New Orleans is already experiencing heavy rain and winds, with most of the downtown area under water. The deluge is expected to raise the Mississippi River to it's breaking point at 20 feet, while storm surge may push it over the levees.
A tropical storm watch and storm surge watch are in effect for parts of coastal Louisiana. Please review your plans and kits and stay up to date.
