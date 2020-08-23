President Donald Trump has approved a request for federal assistance related to two named storms expected to hit Louisiana this week, Gov. John Bel Edwards has announced.
Edwards submitted the pre-landfall emergency declaration to the President and the Federal Emergency Management Agency on Saturday, Aug. 22. The request was made as the state prepares for Hurricane Marco and Tropical Storm Laura, which was expected to make landfall within 24 hours of each other, starting on Monday.
“I would like to thank President Trump for his quick approval of federal assistance for Louisiana and for pre-positioning FEMA assets and other federal support for our state during this unprecedented weather event,” Edwards said in a statement.
“We’ve never seen two hurricanes hitting the same state back to back within 48 hours, as is anticipated in the coming days in Louisiana. At the same time, we are responding to the COVID-19 pandemic, which makes the prospect of evacuations, search and rescue and mass sheltering complicated and difficult. We will work alongside our federal and local partners to manage this unique and challenging group of disasters.”
FEMA is authorized to provide Public Assistance, Category B (Emergency Protective Measures) limited to direct federal assistance and reimbursement for mass care, including evacuation and shelter support for the following parishes: Acadia, Allen, Ascension, Assumption, Beauregard, Calcasieu, Cameron, East Baton Rouge, East Feliciana, Evangeline, Iberia, Iberville, Jefferson, Jefferson Davis, Lafayette, Lafourche, Livingston, Orleans, Plaquemines, Pointe Coupee, St. Bernard, St. Charles, St. Helena, St. James, St. John the Baptist, St. Landry, St. Martin, St. Mary, St. Tammany, Tangipahoa, Terrebonne, Vermilion, Washington, West Baton Rouge, and West Feliciana.
FEMA is also authorized to provide Public Assistance, Category B emergency protective measures, limited to direct federal assistance for the following parishes: Avoyelles, Bienville, Bossier, Caddo, Caldwell, Catahoula, Claiborne, Concordia, De Soto, East Carroll, Franklin, Grant, Jackson, La Salle, Lincoln, Madison, Morehouse, Natchitoches, Ouachita, Rapides, Red River, Richland, Sabine, Tensas, Union, Vernon, Webster, West Carroll, and Winn.
Additional designations may be made later if requested by the state and warranted by the results of further evaluation.
The Governor’s Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness will continue working with FEMA to ensure that reimbursement of other emergency costs will be approved as well as costs for other regions of the state should they be needed for this event.
