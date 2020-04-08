(The Center Square) – President Donald Trump on Tuesday thanked the American people for helping stop the spread of COVID-19 as he expressed the country's support for New York and New Jersey, where the pandemic is hitting the hardest.
"We grieve alongside every family who has lost a loved one," Trump said during his daily press briefing Tuesday evening. "It's going to start to go in the other direction," noting that the next week or two still will be hard.
He urged Americans to continue following federal distancing guidelines and governors' state at home orders.
"Signs are that our strategy is totally working," he added. "Every American has a role to play in this invisible war" against the novel coronavirus.
"I think we're getting close to the top of the curve," he said, but that means more deaths in the coming days.
The Centers for Disease Control said the number of confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the U.S. increased to nearly 375,000 Tuesday, with 12,064 deaths. More than 141,000 cases in New York and more than 41,000 in New Jersey.
Criticizing the World Health Organization (WHO) for what he said was its slow response to the global pandemic, Trump also said he was going to put a hold on U.S. taxpayer funding on the organization.
The novel coronavirus was discovered in China in December. WHO declared a global pandemic March 11.
"They were wrong on everything," Trump said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.