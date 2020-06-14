(The Center Square) – President Donald Trump is returning to Arizona later this month.
The president confirmed that he would be making appearances in Arizona, Texas and Florida. Students for Trump, a political nonprofit tied to Turning Point USA, announced it would be hosting the president at Dream City Church in Phoenix on June 23.
The president’s February 19 rally at Veterans Memorial Coliseum in Phoenix marked one of his last rallies before the COVID-19 pandemic put a stop to his campaign appearances.
Students for Trump is billing the event as “a convention to address young Americans.”
In a release, the group says the audience will consist of “largely young voters and student activists between the ages of 16 and 24.”
Arizona was reportedly one of the front-runners for the relocation of the Republican National Convention, but media reports say Jacksonville, Florida, is the likely destination for the event where Trump will formally accept his party's nomination for president.
The Arizona announcement comes as the daily number of confirmed COVID-19 cases has begun to rise in the state. Officials Thursday announced 1,412 new confirmed cases, bringing the total to 31,264 in Arizona. The Department of Health Services lists 1,127 deaths they say are connected to the virus.
Recent polling shows Arizona has become somewhat of a swing state. Polling from OH Predictive Insights mirrored others showing former Vice President Joe Biden leading among likely voters in Arizona.
