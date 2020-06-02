Livingston Parish reported 12 new cases of the novel coronavirus on Tuesday as well as one new COVID-19 related death in the latest figures from the Louisiana Department of Health.

The local case count jumped to 440 off of nearly 150 new tests, while the local death toll reached 30, giving the parish its fourth new death from the coronavirus in the last 15 days.

According to the Department of Health, Livingston Parish has conducted 451 tests from the state lab, the same as Monday’s figures, and 6,034 tests from commercial labs, an increase of 148.

Across the state, health officials are now reporting a total of 40,746 cases of the novel coronavirus, a jump of 405 from the previous day off of 5,763 new tests. That equates to a 7-percent rate of positivity, better than the Center for Disease Control’s goal of 10 percent though higher than in recent days.

The state is now reporting 393,113 completed tests, either through the state lab (21,932) or commercial labs (371,201).

The statewide COVID-19 death toll jumped to 2,724 fatalities, an increase of 34 from Monday’s figures and the most in a single day since May 22 (39). The state is also reporting 111 “probable” deaths from the novel coronavirus.

COVID-19 hospitalizations decreased for the second straight day on Tuesday, dropping by 22 to 639 statewide. That marks the seventh time in eight days that COVID-19 hospitalizations have dropped.

Statewide ventilator usage showed a slight decrease on Tuesday, as well, dropping by three to 83.

Gov. John Bel Edwards announced Monday that Louisiana will transition into Phase Two of reopening the economy at the end of the week. He intends to sign the new order into law on Thursday, one day before the current order expires.

Under the second phase, most businesses can resume operations at 50-percent capacity. It also opens previously closed businesses such as bars, tattoo parlors, day spas, swimming pools, bowling alleys, skating rinks, and event centers.