Livingston Parish reported 12 new cases of the novel coronavirus on Wednesday, making that 47 new cases in the last three days, as the state case count increased by nearly 1,000 in the latest figures from the Louisiana Department of Health.
The local case count rose to 573 off of 187 new tests, which equates to a positivity rate of 6 percent, better than the state’s goal of 10 percent.
After reporting two new COVID-19 related deaths in three days, the local death toll remained at 33 on Wednesday. Livingston Parish has reported four new COVID-19 deaths since June 1 and seven in the last month.
According to the Department of Health, Livingston Parish has now conducted 462 tests from the state lab, the same as the last five days, and 8,283 tests from commercial labs, an increase of 187.
Across the state, health officials are now reporting a total of 48,634 cases of the novel coronavirus, a jump of 928 from the previous day off of 12,534 new tests. That equates to a 7-percent rate of positivity, better than the Center for Disease Control’s goal of 10 percent.
The total number of new cases on Wednesday includes a backlog of 129 cases (or 13 percent), with specimen collection dates between April 1-9, according to the Department of Health.
According to officials, Louisiana has now conducted 545,221 COVID-19 tests, either through the state lab (28,415) or commercial labs (516,806).
The statewide COVID-19 death toll reached 2,950 fatalities on Wednesday, a jump of 20 from the previous day’s figures and 44 over the last two days. The state is also reporting 112 “probable” deaths from the novel coronavirus.
After increasing for three straight days, COVID-19 hospitalizations decreased on Wednesday, dropping by nine to 579 statewide. Ventilator usage also showed a slight increase for the second straight day, growing by four to 83.
